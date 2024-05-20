Rising Star: David Marsh

Sponsored by BREC

David Marsh

Catholic High School

Golf

There are some things you just can’t teach. As much as a golfer may hit the range or work on their short game, it’s almost impossible to replicate the pressure of coming down the 18th hole with a championship on the line.

But David Marsh still made it look easy as he sunk two birdies to close out his round at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary and secure Catholic High another Division I, Region II golf title. Marsh finished second overall shooting a 68, which led all Bears in the tournament.