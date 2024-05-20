×
Rising Star: David Marsh

David Marsh
Catholic High School
Golf

There are some things you just can’t teach. As much as a golfer may hit the range or work on their short game, it’s almost impossible to replicate the pressure of coming down the 18th hole with a championship on the line.

But David Marsh still made it look easy as he sunk two birdies to close out his round at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary and secure Catholic High another Division I, Region II golf title. Marsh finished second overall shooting a 68, which led all Bears in the tournament.

He has since followed that up by shooting a 77 followed by a 70 at the State Golf Championships, good enough to place in the top 20. Marsh’s efforts helped Catholic High finish as the state runner-ups, just two strokes behind title-winning C.E. Byrd.

  Catholic High School golfer and Rising Star David Marsh.

 


