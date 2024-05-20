Rising Star: Cooper Babin

×
The phrase “it just means more” has recently become associated with branding for SEC athletics, but it feels equally apt to apply it to football in St. Amant.

So you can probably imagine how large a role it has been for Cooper Babin to step up as the Gators’ starting quarterback on Friday nights. That pressure alone is a tall task, only amplified by the fact that Babin comes from a long line of St. Amant greats.

Both his dad and uncle played quarterback for the Gators and then Southeastern University decades ago. Cooper is following right in those footsteps, playing for his father Seth, who has also been the offensive coordinator for St. Amant for 16 years.

Cooper helped lead the Gators to a 9-1 record in the regular season, averaging more than 28 points per game and earning a No. 5 seed in the Division I playoffs.

 

