Rising Star: Cooper Babin

Sponsored by Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic

Cooper Babin

St. Amant High School

Football

The phrase “it just means more” has recently become associated with branding for SEC athletics, but it feels equally apt to apply it to football in St. Amant.

So you can probably imagine how large a role it has been for Cooper Babin to step up as the Gators’ starting quarterback on Friday nights. That pressure alone is a tall task, only amplified by the fact that Babin comes from a long line of St. Amant greats.