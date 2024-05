Sponsored by Nura Co

Chris Lindo

Madison Preparatory Academy

Basketball

Madison Prep has become known for its long line of elite basketball teams and players.

The Chargers have produced a number of top-tier basketball talents, and Chris Lindo looks to be the next in line. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward/center has shown off his versatility both inside and out—he can beat you with his moves in the paint, drive to the hole for an easy bucket, or pull up from three-point range.