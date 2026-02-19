Rising Star: Brody Diel

Sponsored by the City of Central

Central High School Class of 2027

Some players make plays. Brody Diel makes impacts.

A rising senior at Central High, Diel is a two-way difference-maker who brings what head coach David Simoneaux calls “extreme physicality and passion” to every snap.

As a junior wide receiver, Diel hauled in 60 catches for 961 yards and 10 touchdowns — numbers that made him one of Central’s most reliable offensive weapons.

But his value doesn’t stop there. On the defensive side of the ball, he added an interception and returned one takeaway for a touchdown, showcasing his versatility and football IQ.

Diel played a key role in Central’s successful 2025 campaign, helping power a postseason run to the quarterfinals of the Louisiana Division I Non-Select Football Championships.

Off the field, he carries a 3.96 GPA and competes in track, balancing speed, strength and discipline year-round. His performance has already drawn scholarship offers from Arkansas State and Nicholls.

Physical. Productive. Versatile. Brody Diel is built for Friday nights — and the next level.