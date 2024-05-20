Rising Star: Anna Kate Ruebsamen

Sponsored by Superior Grill

Anna Kate Ruebsamen

University Lab School

Softball

One of the first words that comes to mind when describing Anna Kate Ruebsamen is versatile. The University Lab junior has been an influential member of the Cubs’ softball team since she arrived three years ago, but she has slowly begun taking on different roles.

Ruebsamen, who has been playing softball since elementary school, had typically been a catcher but recently started filling in as both a shortstop and third baseman.