Rising Star: Anna Kate Ruebsamen

Anna Kate Ruebsamen
University Lab School
Softball

One of the first words that comes to mind when describing Anna Kate Ruebsamen is versatile. The University Lab junior has been an influential member of the Cubs’ softball team since she arrived three years ago, but she has slowly begun taking on different roles.

Ruebsamen, who has been playing softball since elementary school, had typically been a catcher but recently started filling in as both a shortstop and third baseman.

The diamond isn’t the only place she’s showed off her versatility either. Ruebsamen also started throwing shot put and javelin this year, helping to keep her strong and in shape in the softball offseason. She does all of this while maintaining a 3.50 GPA, showing off even more versatility in the classroom.

  • University High softball player and Rising Star Anna Kate Ruebsamen.


