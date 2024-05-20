Rising Star: Andrew Clapinski

Sponsored by JR Construction Solutions / Post Tension of Louisiana

Andrew Clapinski

Catholic High School

Baseball

Catholic High has established itself as a dominant force on the prep baseball scene, and junior catcher Andrew Clapinski is a big reason why. The Bears are currently ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps.com after wrapping up a 32-2 regular season followed by securing the program’s sixth state title.

Clapinski has proven time and again that he’s one of the best hitters at his level, finishing the year with batting .396 with a team-high six home runs, and 45 RBI to go along with 14 doubles.