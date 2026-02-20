Rising Star: Abigail Heidbrink

Sponsored by Brecheen Pipe & Steel

Brusly High School Class of 2028

When Brusly needed a stopper, Abigail Heidbrink delivered — and then made it look routine.

As a freshman right-handed pitcher in 2025, Heidbrink anchored the Panthers’ post-season run, earning First Team All-District, District MVP and First Team All-Metro honors in her first varsity season. She posted a 1.87 earned run average and ranked among Louisiana’s top pitchers in multiple statistical categories, including strikeouts and wins, anchoring a stout Brusly rotation and occasionally filling in at shortstop and second base.

“Abigail came in as a freshman and was the leader on the mound in leading the team to the State Semifinals,” says Brusly softball coach Beau Bouvier. “She will play a key role in our chances for the next three years.”

Off the field, Heidbrink matches her competitive drive with academic excellence — carrying a 4.0 GPA while taking honors coursework. Her blend of discipline and poise defines not just her game, but her approach to sport and life.

“Abigail is the kind of player every coach wants to coach,” Bauvier says. “She’s respectful, humble, hardworking and willing to do whatever it takes to be the best version of herself for the team.”