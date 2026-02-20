Rising Star: Scarlett Kirsch

Sponsored by Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic

St. Joseph’s Academy Class of 2028

Freshmen aren’t supposed to anchor championship runs. Scarlett Kirsch didn’t get that memo.

In her first season on the St. Joseph’s Academy varsity golf team, Kirsch placed in the top 10 at the LHSAA Division I State Golf Championships and helped lead the Redstickers to a regional title and a fourth-place finish at state.

Her résumé already stretches well beyond one standout season. Kirsch was selected for the 2025 Louisiana Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event featuring the state’s top junior players at Southern Trace in Shreveport. She was named Louisiana Junior Golf Tour Player of the Month in February 2026 and previously captured the 2024 Ladies Stroke Play Championship at Country Club of Louisiana.

Before arriving at SJA, she was a Metro Golf Newcomer of the Year at Dunham as a seventh grader and earned back-to-back team MVP honors in seventh and eighth grade. As a ninth grader, she added an SJA coach’s award to her growing list of honors.

In the classroom, Kirsch is just as exemplary. She carries a 4.6 GPA, is an AP Scholar and recipient of St. Joseph’s Academy’s merit-based 1868 Scholarship award. She’s also active in Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club and student council, logs more than 50 service hours annually, and is an accomplished pianist.

Precision on the course. Discipline in the classroom. Scarlett Kirsch is building something special — and she’s only getting started.