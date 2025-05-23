Revolutionizing transportation: CATS introduces BRapid

What makes BRapid different? Unlike traditional bus services, this system incorporates several advanced features to enhance passenger experience and transportation efficiency:

Level boarding: Passengers can easily enter and exit through multiple doors, reducing boarding times and improving overall transit flow.

Real-time schedule information: Real-time displays at stations will let patrons know when the next bus will arrive.

Traffic signal priority: A sophisticated technological approach that helps buses move more smoothly through intersections, potentially reducing travel times and increasing reliability.

Dedicated routes: Carefully planned stops that connect major areas, making commuting simpler and more direct.

Improved station lighting.

Improved pedestrian and bicycle connections to stations.

Bicycle amenities at stations.

The system will initially operate with nine specially designed buses, featuring a distinctive blue color scheme and unique BRapid branding. It is anticipated that BRapid buses will operate every 20 minutes during the weekdays and 30 minutes during the weekends.

The project is a collaborative effort between the city-parish’s MOVEBR program and CATS, aimed at minimizing traffic congestion and more frequent service for citizens to get to jobs, educational facilities and recreational events. It is funded by a combination of federal, state and local dollars. Notably, the project has been awarded a $15 million federal grant.

Cost-efficiency is another key benefit of the BRapid system. By optimizing routes and leveraging advanced transit technologies, CATS aims to provide an affordable transportation option that doesn’t compromise on quality or convenience.

For residents and visitors alike, BRapid represents more than just a new bus service. It’s a vision of a more connected, accessible Baton Rouge. Whether you’re a student heading to LSU, a professional commuting downtown or a resident exploring the city, BRapid promises to make your journey smoother and more enjoyable.

Stay updated at brcats.com and get ready to experience the future of transportation in Baton Rouge with BRapid.