Restoring your rhythm: How CIS electrophysiologists help patients take control of their heart health

Do you ever feel fluttering in your chest — or like your heart has skipped a beat? This could be a sign of an arrhythmia, which is an abnormal or irregular heartbeat. Cardiac electrophysiologists, or EPs, are highly specialized cardiologists who focus on diagnosing and treating disorders of the heart’s electrical system. At Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) in Baton Rouge and Zachary, the electrophysiologists — Dr. Robert Drennan and Dr. Ryan Gullatt — are experts in identifying these issues and providing advanced care to help patients restore a healthy heart rhythm.

Understanding heart rhythm disorders

Heart rhythm disorders begin within the heart’s electrical system, the network that controls how and when the heart beats. When this system is disrupted, the result is an arrhythmia—causing the heart to beat too fast, too slow or in an irregular pattern.

There are many different types of arrhythmias, including ventricular tachycardia, atrial flutter and atrial fibrillation. Some may be harmless, while others can be more serious or even life-threatening.

Symptoms vary from person to person. Some people notice a skipped beat or fluttering sensation, often described as a palpitation. In more severe cases, the arrhythmia can interfere with the heart’s ability to pump blood effectively, leading to symptoms such as:

Fatigue

Dizziness

Lightheadedness

Fainting spells

Rapid heartbeat or pounding

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Sudden cardiac arrest

“Arrhythmias can present with a wide range of symptoms and potential outcomes,” says Dr. Gullatt. “For example, atrial fibrillation may go completely unnoticed yet significantly increase the risk of stroke. In contrast, supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) can cause noticeable symptoms such as dizziness, shortness of breath and chest discomfort, but it rarely leads to life-threatening complications. Fortunately, there are highly effective treatments available for all types of arrhythmias — and in some cases, these treatments can even be curative.”

How are arrhythmias diagnosed?

Diagnosis usually begins with an electrocardiogram (EKG), a simple and quick test that records the electrical activity of the heart using electrodes placed on the chest. The resulting readout shows a visual representation of the heartbeat and helps physicians identify any irregular patterns.

However, because arrhythmias can come and go, the EKG must capture the heart while it’s out of rhythm. If a standard EKG doesn’t detect the issue, your doctor may recommend a Holter monitor — an extended heart rhythm monitor worn for a few days that continuously records your heartbeat throughout the day.

Advanced treatments: From lifestyle to life-changing interventions

While mild arrhythmias can often be managed with lifestyle changes or medications, more serious cases require advanced intervention. These may include:

Cardiac ablation:

Performed in a cath lab, this minimally invasive procedure uses heat or cold energy to target and destroy abnormal tissue that is disrupting the heart’s rhythm.

Cryoablation:

This form of ablation uses freezing rather than heat and is especially effective for certain types of atrial fibrillation.

Implantable devices:

For patients at high risk, devices like pacemakers and defibrillators can be implanted to monitor and correct dangerous heart rhythms in real time.

Why you shouldn’t wait

Arrhythmias can be subtle — but the consequences can be severe. Whether you experience occasional palpitations or more serious symptoms like fainting or chest pain, it’s critical to see an electrophysiologist.

To learn more about this condition or to schedule an appointment with Drs. Drennan or Gullatt, visit cardio.com.