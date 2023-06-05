Why the red eyes? sponsored by Trio Eyecare

We all tend to need medication in our lives at some point. Knowing what medications can cause dry eye allows you to prepare and seek relief before you start to suffer symptoms that may fall into different categories of dry eye. In some cases, this knowledge can lead to a plan for dry eye management.

The natural level of tears in your eye is made up of 3 layers. From outside in, there’s the oil layer, the water layer, and the mucus layer. If any layer has deficient production, it can throw off the balance of your tear film composition, leading to some type of dry eye. Some medication categories that can upset that balance include mood stabilizers, antihistamines, decongestants, hormone replacement and birth control, hypertension medications, acne control medications, gastrointestinal medications, pain relievers, chemotherapy drugs, and antipsychotic medications, to name a few.

