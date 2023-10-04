Reading to children: Why it’s important, sponsored by Studyville

Dedicating a short amount of time each day (or night) to reading with your child will improve your child’s literacy skills and set them up for success in their academic and professional careers. In fact, reading as little as 10 minutes per day translates to roughly 1 million words per year! Reading has been proven to improve a child’s cognitive development, language skills, concentration, discipline, and creativity. It also prepares them for academic success in all subjects and will help you develop a special bond with your child. Studies suggest parents should start reading to their children at an early age, as your child will be able to reap these benefits even if they cannot read yet. As your child begins to read on their own, they will develop and carry these literacy skills with them into adulthood, where they will succeed in the real world. For reading comprehension and early literacy help, contact Studyville today or call 225.408.4553.

