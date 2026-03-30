Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre brings Rapunzel to life

Sponsored by Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre promises an afternoon full of magic, dance, and happily ever afters at their upcoming show, Rapunzel: A Storybook Ballet. This performance will be a delight for all ages. Whether your interests lie in fairy tales, family fun, high-quality ballet performances, or unique activities in Baton Rouge, Rapunzel is the answer.

Come witness the splendor of Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre in this beloved classic. Rapunzel will be shown Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. Get your tickets now!