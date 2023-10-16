Protect your wedding dress, sponsored by Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning

Protect your dress with Kean’s wedding dress preservation service. Save the beautiful gown you wore on that very special day. Whether your wedding dress is vintage, revamped, or brand new, Kean’s can ensure that your dress continues to look as dazzling as it did on the most memorable day of your life. First, the specially trained staff will carefully and thoroughly inspect the wedding dress for any stains or defects. Next, Kean’s will gently clean the gown, ensuring that the color remains bright and the fabric stays damage-free. Once your dress is cleaned, Kean’s will iron and steam your dress, paying very close attention to detail. After all, no one wants their special wedding gown to be left with creases and wrinkles. Finally, Kean’s will professionally hang it up or for long-term storage, or fold your dress and delicately place it into one of the special wedding dress preservation boxes. Preserve your wedding dress for years to come.

