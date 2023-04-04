Project 70805 invests in students’ academic success, sponsored by Take Note BR

Leap tests play an important role in a child’s academic success. Although dedicated teachers and staff members prepare students during school hours, it’s advantageous to have extra help from committed community partners to ensure students’ success.

True academic success, both at the individual and school levels, is a core value of Project 70805. That’s why Project 70805 is hosting a free Leap Test Prep Day on Saturday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to noon for students in 3rd-8th grade. Schools with students in attendance include Community School for Apprenticeship Learning (CSAL), Madison Preparatory Academy, Thrive Academy, Idea University Prep – Plank, and BASIS Baton Rouge – Mid City.

Focusing on English, Language Arts, Science, Social Studies, and Mathematics, the Leap Test Prep Day will be hosted at Baton Rouge Community College’s Acadian Campus in the Louisiana Training Institute, 3250 N. Acadian Thruway E., Baton Rouge LA 70805. For more information, contact [email protected] or to register online, click here.

