Preparing professionals for what’s next: LSU Online’s new Digital Twin Design & Production Certificate

Sponsored by LSU Online

As industries evolve at an unprecedented pace, the need for professionals who can adapt, upskill and lead has never been greater. Through LSU Online, the university is helping meet that demand by offering flexible, career-focused learning opportunities designed for today’s workforce. From short professional courses and certificate programs to custom and on-site training for organizations, LSU Online equips individuals and teams with practical skills that translate directly to real-world impact.

One of the newest and most forward-looking additions to this portfolio is the Digital Twin Design & Production Certificate, a certificate program created to train business and technical leaders in a technology that is rapidly transforming industries critical to Louisiana’s economy, including construction, manufacturing, energy, agribusiness and healthcare.

Digital twins are virtual, real-time replicas of physical objects, systems or processes. These models continuously update as conditions change, allowing organizations to simulate performance, identify problems early, improve safety and reduce costs. From bridges and factories to supply chains and industrial facilities, digital twins are increasingly becoming essential tools for decision-making and long-term planning.

Recognizing both the growing demand for this expertise and the opportunity to position Louisiana at the forefront of innovation, LSU launched the certificate as a collaborative effort between LSU’s College of Engineering, LSU Online and DigiTwin Global. The result is the nation’s first digital twin certificate co-developed by university and industry experts.

Delivered fully online, the program consists of seven courses that combine case studies, guided tutorials and hands-on activities. Participants learn how digital twins are built, how they are used to monitor and improve real-world systems and how to develop them using commonly used software platforms. The curriculum also addresses critical considerations such as deployment costs, return on investment, data ethics, intellectual property and legal risks, ensuring graduates understand both the technical and strategic implications of the technology.

LSU Engineering Dean Vicki Colvin emphasized the importance of these skills for the next generation of professionals. “The engineers and business leaders of tomorrow need digital twin skills today,” Colvin said. “At LSU, we recognized this need and worked to fill the gap quickly with a high-quality program that combines expertise across disciplines.”

Accessibility and practicality were key priorities in developing the certificate. No coding experience is required, making the program approachable for business leaders and project managers, while still offering depth for engineers, IT professionals and operations specialists. Several courses include hands-on experience with industry-standard digital twin software, reinforcing real-world application.

According to James “Scott” Fargason, distinguished instructor with the Flores MBA program in LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business and co-founder of DigiTwin Global, the program stands apart for its comprehensive scope. “The LSU certificate delivers insights from both academia and industry and a blend of the theoretical and the experiential approaches to digital twinning that you will not find anywhere else,” he says.

Registration is now open for the Digital Twin Design & Production Certificate. Through this program, LSU Online continues to deliver forward-looking learning experiences that equip professionals with practical, industry-aligned skills in emerging technologies.

