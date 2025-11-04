Prepare for the Louisiana Notary Exam with LSU Professional Development

Sponsored by LSU Online

LSU Online, in partnership with iNotaryNow, offers the Notary Public Preparatory Course, a comprehensive live-online program designed to help students pass the Louisiana notary public examination and earn their statewide jurisdiction commissions. This program features weekly live webinars with instructor interaction, assignments, test-taking strategies, and valuable resources to help build real-world notary skills. Students gain access to dozens of sample juridical acts—including wills, trusts, mortgages, and powers of attorney—while learning the legal significance and practical applications of each.

All classes are recorded and available in both video and audio formats, allowing students to review material at their own pace. Built-in quizzes and practice tests help track progress and ensure thorough preparation for the state exam. In addition, all class materials are available to students for a full year after the start date of the course, allowing participants to sit for the Louisiana Notary Exam at a time that is convenient for them.