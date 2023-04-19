Preparation for the summer heat: 5 signs your A/C needs repairing, sponsored by Southern Air

It happens all the time—a homeowner puts off air conditioning maintenance because they think their A/C is running fine, then the system breaks down under the stress of summer heat. As all Baton Rouge area residents know, getting stuck without A/C in the heat of summer is not fun for anyone. But with Southern Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, you can avoid that annoying breakdown and ensure that your system runs smoothly all summer long. Since almost every part of a central A/C system is hidden, it’s easy for problems to go unnoticed. Here are 5 signs that may indicate it’s time for repairs:

• Your vents are blowing warm air instead of cool air.

• You notice a major increase in utility costs.

• The temperature changes dramatically from room to room.

• Water is leaking from your A/C unit.

• Abnormal noises are coming from your A/C unit.

