Precision, power and purpose: LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier drives with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

When LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier steps onto the field, he brings more than just talent — he brings leadership, focus and faith. As the Tigers’ quarterback, Nussmeier has learned how to stay calm under pressure, make precise decisions and lead by example. Those same traits — precision, performance and reliability — are exactly why Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge is proud to partner with him.
“For me, staying focused under pressure comes down to my faith in God and trust in my preparation,” Nussmeier says. “I keep my head down, do the work and let Him take care of the rest.”
That mindset has shaped Garrett into the leader he is today. With five seasons under his belt at LSU, he’s learned from every team dynamic — good and bad — and developed a leadership style centered on connection and accountability. “Being a quarterback means you represent something bigger than yourself,” he says. “It’s about building real relationships with your teammates and leading in a way that earns their trust.”
It’s that same commitment to trust and excellence that drew Nussmeier to Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge.
Although he admits he’s always been more of a truck guy, driving his own Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S has been a game changer. “I don’t know if I want to go back,” he laughs. “It’s fast, it’s powerful, and the all-black look — it’s just stealthy. I love how it feels on the road.”
And while the AMG’s performance stands out, it’s the dealership’s service that sealed the deal. “The team at Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge has been incredible. Anytime I need anything, they’re there for me,” says Nussmeier. “They made this partnership feel personal, and that’s something I really value. I’d love to keep this relationship going throughout my career.”
As a quarterback, Nussmeier understands the value of precision and responsiveness—both key elements in Mercedes-Benz engineering.
“On the field, I have to think and react quickly. It’s the same behind the wheel,” he explains. “I feel safe in my Mercedes because I know it can handle anything. The performance and control — it gives you confidence.”
Despite his rising success and spotlight moments, Garrett remains grounded. He’s driven by a lifelong dream to play football at the highest level and by the opportunity to inspire others. “Seeing how I can impact younger kids, whether through faith or work ethic — that’s been one of the proudest things for me,” he says.
The team at Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge believes excellence goes beyond the product — it’s about purpose, service and integrity. That’s why Garrett Nussmeier is the perfect partner. He’s more than an athlete — he’s a role model with the drive to lead on and off the field.
As Garrett puts it best, “God is good.” And when purpose meets performance, the road ahead looks promising — for him and for the Mercedes-Benz family.
