Your plumbing experts … fixed right or it’s free, sponsored by Southern Air

When you get home from a long day at work, you probably want to relax and unwind by taking a hot shower. If your heater isn’t working as it should, your toasty shower will be ice cold and uncomfortable. Many homeowners don’t know that something is wrong with their water heater until the problem has escalated significantly. It’s crucial to look out for any signals that your system needs maintenance. Be on the lookout for these warning signs::

• System is not producing hot water

• Water is discolored or cloudy

• Heater makes loud noises

• Water temperature fluctuates abnormally

If you notice these issues, you should call a plumber immediately. Southern Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing offers a team of reliable technicians and top-tier services for tanked and tankless water heaters. You’ll receive upfront pricing with no surprises—that’s their ironclad guarantee!

