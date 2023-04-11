Picnic, music, and nostalgia: Glen Oaks Middle School welcomes alumni to SpringFest, sponsored by Take Note BR

Glen Oaks Middle School (formerly known as Zion City Elementary) is hosting a celebratory tailgate-style SpringFest + Alumni reunion, Saturday, April 22nd, as a step to bridge the gap between generations. Redesign Schools SpringFest, located at 5959 Cadillac Street, will include a picnic for students & alumni, games, prizes, music, performances, and a photography exhibit with photos from the original school, Zion City Elementary. Hosting the event are Simone Higginbotham, Linda Burton, and Phylicia Mac, as well as Glen Oaks school leadership, students, and councilmember Daryl Hurst. A few years ago, the team reconnected at a neighborhood clean-up and was inspired to create an event to unite the community. Simone shared with excitement: “People that I grew up with that are now living all over [the country] are now coming home; this is like a homecoming!”. Glen Oaks Middle, previously Zion City Elementary, is a school rich with history. Simone and other alumni are campaigning via social media and word of mouth to have the name changed back to Zion City Elementary in order to directly honor the legacy of years past. To learn more about the event, click here.

