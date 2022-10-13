It’s Party Time: Expert holiday party tips from City Group Hospitality’s Jessica Burris [Sponsored]

Sponsored by



Planning a holiday party for your company is a big job, Let City Group Hospitality make it easier. When you’re responsible for coordinating a work function, you have schedules to navigate, menus to select, manage the budget and make the big day a success.

City Group Hospitality’s catering expert, Jessica Burris answers your questions and offers advice to take the pain out of planning holiday parties.

Q: What day is best to schedule a work party?

THURSDAY, an hour before your office closes. It keeps your staff from sacrificing one of their precious weekend nights. Jessica suggests that if you must move it to another night in the week, offer a catered mini-breakfast the next day.



Q: What food should we serve?

Your serving style will likely depend on the size of your celebration and your venue. When Hiring a Caterer, Seated dinners are ideal for intimate parties, while passed hors d’oeuvres or a buffet style meal might be more appropriate for larger groups.

Jessica always recommends to keep it easy to eat and crowd friendly. You can view all City Group’s Restaurants menu and spaces here: www.citygrouphospitality.com.



Q: Where is the best place to host it?

Before you figure out your venue, you should jot down your guest list. If you’re hosting less than twenty people, you could possibly comfortably host at the office or in your own home. If more than that, you’ll want to find a restaurant, bar, or event space that can accommodate the number of people you’d like to invite.

City Group Hospitality has a restaurant for every occasion! From Game day at City Slice to a Bachelorette Brunch at Proverbial Wine Bistro or Happy Hour at The Brakes Bar at Spoke and Hub, they have you covered. For all of City Group Hospitalities restaurants click here.

.

Take a peek at some of the beautiful party spaces available at City Group Hospitalities restaurants:





























Want to see more? Click here to visit CGH’s photo galleries.

Looking for more inspiration to throw a better company holiday party? Contact Jessica at City Group Hospitality Catering for one stop party planning advice. Click here to email Jessica.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch, box lunches or an offsite event, whatever the occasion, City Group Hospitality can cater from any of its restaurant locations. Check out City Pork catering menus here. Call the catering department today to start your planning 225.388.5900.

.