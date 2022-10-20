Overcoming the homework blues [Sponsored]

Sponsored by The Brighton School

School has started, and that means homework. Lengthy assignments, confusing directions, arguments and tears are nightly events where children are expected to complete assignments following a long day of school. Why does this staple of school life pose such challenges for so many? We do not teach homework. Homework is a complex endeavor that integrates complex executive functioning and study skills. If a student is taught to manage their materials and time at home and at school, families can begin to overcome the homework blues.

Managing materials is the bedrock of homework success.

Helping students identify a quiet workspace is the first step. A solid desk and chair, good lighting, access to internet, a calendar and a bulletin board all help children organize their workspace and minimize potential distractors. A well-stocked cache of supplies relieves the stress of locating the materials necessary to complete a task. Managing materials in the student’s workspace strengthens overall organization skills, develops the habit of preparing to work and helps to maintain a sense of calm and control for the student and the family.

Managing time is the second skill that students need in their academic toolbox when doing work at home.

Teaching students to estimate the time needed to complete an assignment will help them use time efficiently and effectively. Over or underestimating time leads students to think about what contributed to or what interfered with the task being finished – a valuable problem-solving skill well beyond the classroom.

Another skill that helps develop time management skills is the ability to break a task into smaller sections.

A task can appear large and overwhelming for students. Identifying parts of a task illustrates that work can be done in sections, thus making the overall body of work appear more manageable.

Finally, as students progress through school, after-school activities strain the available time for homework. Teaching children to use a planner that includes after-school commitments help them see the value of working ahead, studying over multiple days and prioritizing the order in which they complete their work.

Homework often creates stress and strife in students and their families. However, it does not have to become a nightly struggle. Teaching children to manage materials and time can provide some relief and develop key skills that will last a lifetime.

