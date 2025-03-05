One Book One Community 2025: Bringing the community together through the power of reading

The One Book One Community concept began in 1998 with the Washington Center for the Book’s project, “If All of Seattle Read the Same Book.” Today, cities and towns all over the nation strengthen their communities through a celebration of reading.

To kick off this year’s initiative in Baton Rouge, the library will host a lively tailgate party on March 14, complete with football-themed activities, music and even some special guests. “We want this to be a fun, engaging event that brings the community together,” Stein says.

Throughout the month of March and into April, the library will offer a variety of companion programs and events centered around the book. This includes a special appearance by Marx, as well as an author talk by Jill Rigby Garner, author of the book StrongHeart: Cultivating Humility, Respect, and Resiliency in Your Child, which explores the importance of building strong character in young people.

Season of Life is available through the library in traditional book format, as well as an e-book. “One of the things that makes the library so special is our ability to reach people wherever they are,” says Stein. “Whether you prefer to engage with our programs in person or through our digital platforms, we’re committed to providing opportunities for growth, connection and community.”

As the community gathers around this shared reading experience, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library hopes to inspire a renewed sense of purpose and a deeper commitment to supporting the next generation.

“At the end of the day, this is about more than just a book,” Stein says. “It’s about investing in our youth, strengthening our bonds as a community and reminding ourselves of the power of mentorship and personal growth. We can’t wait to see what this program inspires in the weeks and months to come.”

Upcoming One Book One Community events at the Main Library at Goodwood:

March 14: Tailgate Kickoff Party. This free event, from 5-8 p.m., features catered food, appearances by local sports mascots, face painting, balloon twisting, music and more.

March 23: Author talk. Hear from Jill Rigby Garner, author of the book StrongHeart: Cultivating Humility, Respect, and Resiliency in Your Child.

April 27: Author talk. Hear from author Jeffrey Marx himself from 3-5 p.m.