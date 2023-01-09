New Year, New You! Advice for starting off the new year right

Sponsored by 2023 has arrived faster than a sleigh full of toys pulled by a team of magical reindeer! And you know what that means—it’s time to start thinking about those New Year’s resolutions.

For most people, the list starts off with the best of intentions … lose weight, eat healthy, exercise more. Unfortunately, about 75 percent of people who make New Year’s resolutions end up abandoning them by February. So how do we stick to the plan?

At LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, some of the world’s foremost researchers and scientists are constantly uncovering ways to create a healthier Louisiana and motivate individuals to make—and maintain—important lifestyle changes. This includes research in laboratories and in real-life settings and clinical trials. Pennington Biomedical then translates the discoveries made in the lab to health programs and community events involving an array of health experts, such as researchers, nutritionists, physicians and beyond. Who better than the Pennington Biomedical team to offer advice for those who want to start off the New Year right?

HEALTHY (AND DELICIOUS) EATING