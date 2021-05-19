Why muscle mass is good, and how to get it

Your coach will take the guesswork out of weight training, in what feels like personal training in a supportive group setting. Expect to utilize dumbbells, BOSUs, TRX straps and medicine balls. We guarantee you will appreciate the change and welcome this refreshing take on the traditional Orangetheory workout.

With three types of classes—Upper Body, Lower Body and Full Body—you always have the flexibility to switch things up.

Book your Lift 45 class today and see how this new option can give you a longer, more vibrant life.