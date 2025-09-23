More than just game day gear, sponsored by Alumni Hall

For Tiger fans, school spirit isn’t limited to Saturdays in the stadium—it’s a part of who they are every day. Alumni Hall celebrates that passion by offering apparel and accessories that transition seamlessly from game day to daily life. At Perkins Rowe, locals will find LSU hats, polos, outerwear, tailgating must-haves, and home décor—all in one convenient stop. Alumni Hall stocks trusted brands like Nike alongside polished favorites like Peter Millar and Southern Tide, giving every fan options to fit their style. The store’s focus on customer service ensures each visit feels personal, whether shopping for a game day outfit or a special gift for an alum. With something for every age and every occasion, Alumni Hall has redefined what it means to shop Tiger pride. For Baton Rouge, it’s not just a store—it’s the heart of LSU fandom.