Modern family law: Clearing up the confusion with Attorney Ivy Graham

Sponsored by The Law Office Of Ivy L. Graham

If you’ve ever faced a family law issue like divorce, custody or estate planning, you’ve probably heard a lot of advice from friends, family or even the internet. “Don’t move out, or you’ll be accused of abandonment!” “You need a legal separation first!” “Just download the forms online – it’s easy!”

The truth is, family law has changed a lot over the years, and what worked for your parents or neighbors may not apply today.

Ivy Graham, a family law attorney serving Denham Springs, Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes, has seen firsthand how confusing and overwhelming these changes can be for people trying to do the right thing for themselves and their families.

She believes it’s important to clear up some of the most common misconceptions and to show how working with an attorney can make all the difference.

The law isn’t what it used to be

One of the biggest myths Ivy encounters is about “abandonment.” Many people worry that if they leave the family home during a divorce, they’ll lose their rights or be accused of abandoning their spouse.

But in Louisiana, the law has changed: there’s no longer a legal concept of abandonment in divorce cases.

Similarly, “legal separation” is a thing of the past. Today, the focus is on how long spouses have lived apart, not on who left or why.

Outdated advice can lead you astray

It’s natural to turn to loved ones for support, but their experiences may not reflect current law. And while the internet is full of information, it’s also full of misinformation.

For example, many people assume that only men pay child or spousal support, but that’s simply not true – either party can be responsible, depending on the circumstances.

DIY divorce? Proceed with caution

With so many online resources, it’s tempting to handle a divorce or custody case without professional help. While it’s possible, the process is rarely as simple as it seems.

Court forms must be completed and filed in a specific order, with certain documents notarized on different dates. Small mistakes can cause big delays, or even cost more in the long run.

As an attorney, Ivy helps clients avoid these pitfalls and makes sure their rights are protected from the start.

Real-world solutions for real people

What sets Ivy Graham’s practice apart is her commitment to practical, real-world solutions. She understands that clients want clear answers and a path forward, not a list of legal jargon.

Soon, she will also be offering mediation services for divorces and family law matters, giving families even more options for resolving their issues amicably. Whether dealing with divorce, custody, estate planning or mediation, Ivy guides her clients every step of the way with compassion and honesty.

For anyone facing a family law challenge, outdated advice or internet myths can be misleading. Consulting a knowledgeable attorney like Ivy Graham can help clarify options and protect the future. Ivy is ready to help families navigate these challenges. For more information, visit ivygrahamlaw.com.