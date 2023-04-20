Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans offer reliability, customization & high-level service

As Crifasi goes forward with plans to open The Plantry Café on Bluebonnet Boulevard as a modern, southern take on plant-based, gluten-free dining, she says having a van is an essential piece of equipment she needs to achieve her goal of engaging the community in more ways than a sit-down restaurant – like making food deliveries and providing catering services.

Crifasi says she was looking for a vehicle that would allow her to walk comfortably inside without hunching over, and Mercedes’ high-top option was perfect. She also liked that she had the option to add extended length, and that the Sprinter has 360-degree cameras for safety when backing up.

“It was a seamless process,” Crifasi says of her dealings with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge. After the purchase, the dealership put Crifasi in touch with contacts they personally recommended for logo design and vehicle wrapping.

“A big part of customer service is taking out the guesswork for the customer and helping with the decision-making fatigue that customers sometimes have when making a large purchase,” she says. “It’s a different level of service that puts your mind at ease with having someone you can trust.”

The Plantry Café is just one of numerous examples you’ll see of Mercedes-Benz vans being used daily in Baton Rouge by businesses in our area, says Scott McDaniel, commercial van manager for Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge. Mercedes-Benz currently offers two van models, Sprinter and Metris Vans, and both can be configured in different ways to suit your business’ individual needs.

“For most people, the vans are used a tool,” McDaniel says. “They’re looking at what’s going to make them more money. What’s not going to cost them money with downtime and repairs?”

A top benefit of the Mercedes-Benz brand is lower total cost of ownership. While they may pay more upfront, Sprinter Van owners will find that their yearly maintenance costs are lower due to less frequent servicing of the van’s diesel engine. Oil changes are recommended once a year or every 20,000 miles, McDaniel says. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans also maintain a higher residual value.

“You’re not just buying a van,” says Nick Pentas, general manager of Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge. “You’re buying our expertise in getting your business ready and our service.” For more information about the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van, as well as other Mercedes-Benz vehicles, visit Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge online at mbobr.com, or stop by the showroom.