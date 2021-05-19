Your mental wellness matters

Feeling sad and lonely

Struggling with sleep

Lack of appetite

Crying spells

Isolating

Lacking motivation

Having a hard time concentrating

Relationship issues

Obsessive thoughts

Feeling a sense of hopelessness

Psychotherapy can help people overcome a wide range of experiences and learn healthy coping skills to enhance one’s overall health and wellbeing. It’s important to remember that you are not alone and these symptoms and emotions shouldn’t be pushed aside. Our team at St. Ann is here to help.

St. Ann is an outpatient program located at 5120 Dijon Drive in Baton Rouge, which provides a multidisciplinary team approach to mental health and wellness. We offer a combination of psychiatric care as well as group and individual psychotherapy sessions for adults 18 and older. Our devoted team is comprised of psychiatrists and licensed social workers with a diverse range of experience and expertise.

Kimberly Brown, LCSW, says, “Learning to prioritize your mental health is a necessity. Therapy can be an essential step towards wellness and living the life you want to live.”

Your emotional and mental wellness is our priority. To schedule a consultation with our team call 225-765-7807, or visit ololrmc.com/stann to learn more.