Your mental wellness matters

Feeling fearful or uncertain about many situations in your life? Having trouble sleeping at night? No longer interested in the things that used to bring you joy? If this sounds like you, or if you’re experiencing any of the following symptoms, psychotherapy might be for you:
Feeling sad and lonely
Struggling with sleep
Lack of appetite
Crying spells
Isolating
Lacking motivation
Having a hard time concentrating
Relationship issues
Obsessive thoughts
Feeling a sense of hopelessness
Psychotherapy can help people overcome a wide range of experiences and learn healthy coping skills to enhance one’s overall health and wellbeing. It’s important to remember that you are not alone and these symptoms and emotions shouldn’t be pushed aside. Our team at St. Ann is here to help.
St. Ann is an outpatient program located at 5120 Dijon Drive in Baton Rouge, which provides a multidisciplinary team approach to mental health and wellness. We offer a combination of psychiatric care as well as group and individual psychotherapy sessions for adults 18 and older. Our devoted team is comprised of psychiatrists and licensed social workers with a diverse range of experience and expertise.
Kimberly Brown, LCSW, says, “Learning to prioritize your mental health is a necessity. Therapy can be an essential step towards wellness and living the life you want to live.”
Your emotional and mental wellness is our priority. To schedule a consultation with our team call 225-765-7807, or visit ololrmc.com/stann to learn more.