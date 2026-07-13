Meetings made simple at Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel

Sponsored by Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel

A successful meeting starts with the right setting, and Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel offers a space designed to keep planning straightforward and events running smoothly.

With more than 12,000 square feet of flexible event space, the hotel accommodates everything from small team meetings to large conferences. The Bourbeau Grand Ballroom provides room for up to 800 guests in a theater-style setup, while additional breakout rooms support smaller discussions, trainings, and collaborative sessions.

To make planning easier, the hotel also offers on-site catering coordination and group room blocks for 10 or more guests, helping organizers keep attendees connected and logistics streamlined in one place.

From setup to execution, Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel provides the space and support needed to host meetings that feel organized, efficient, and seamless from start to finish.

To start planning your next meeting or event at Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, click here.