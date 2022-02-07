Mardi Gras Munchies: Tasty bites you need to try [Sponsored]

Famous for his Bloody Masons, Champagne Brunch, and award-winning burger creations, Mason’s Gril Owner and Head Chef, Mike Alfandre began his culinary career in New Orleans. Mardi Gras holds a special place in his heart, and he’s brought some exciting flavors to the table this season.

With the help of his wife Shirlee and their family, Mason’s Grill has grown to be a brunch destination, happy hour favorite, and a staple for Baton Rouge family celebrations. Mike has always remained focused on serving the best quality food, with the freshest ingredients from local Louisiana distributors. Masons’ Grill is so local that around there, they spell it ‘Leauxcal’.

TASTE THE SEASON

Round up your Krewe and head to Mason’s for seasonal specials, an unbeatable happy hour, and all your leauxcal favorites.

Krewe de Brew: A caffeinated cocktail that will have you starting a second line.

This month, you’ll love Mason’s specialty drink, the “Krewe de Brew.” Crafted with River Road Coffee’s Nitro Cold Brew, Three Roll’s locally distilled Cinnamon Rum, and Vanilla. Topped with whipped cream and Mardi Gras sprinkles, your tastebuds will be dancing.

The Mardi Gras Burger: A savory local collaboration. These burgers are the epitome of Fat Tuesday. Made with specialty King Cake Buns, baked fresh daily by Les Amis Bake Shoppe, you’ll wish they were here all year long. Don’t miss your chance—taste it while you can—available beginning February 14th.

When you patronize businesses like Mason’s Grill, you are also helping lots of others to thrive. Stay in the know on fresh menu items, specials and more: visit masonsgrill.com and follow them on social media @masonsgrill.