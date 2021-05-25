What, a lunchtime face lift?

And if you are one of the millions using Botox, you know that it drain your beauty fund quickly.

So here is an alternative to consider: It’s called PDO threads.

PDO Threads is a type of suture made of polylactic acid and polycaprolactone commonly used in thread lift procedure. The procedure has around since the 1980’s but is making a strong comeback because it’s less invasive and can be performed in under 45 minutes with results similar to a facelift surgery. No scalpel involved.

The procedure uses a dissolvable suture to tighten and lift your skin with beautiful long-lasting results and no down time. The best news is the procedure is now available in the Greater Baton Rouge Area.

