LSU Professional Development launches Learning Design Certificate

Sponsored by

Designing effective learning experiences today requires more than subject knowledge. It takes strategy, creativity, and fluency with modern tools. LSU Professional Development’s newly revamped Learning Design Certificate is built to meet that need.

This fully online program guides educators, trainers, and learning professionals through five self-paced courses focused on creating high impact, accessible learning experiences aligned with industry best practices. Participants engage in hands on simulated practice, develop real world projects, and use AI tools and emerging instructional technologies to strengthen their skills in realistic scenarios. The program concludes with a professional digital portfolio that highlights instructional design expertise, collaboration, and project management.

From building strong stakeholder relationships to designing engaging learning experiences, LSU Professional Development helps professionals turn knowledge into training that is practical, modern, and ready for today’s learning environments.

Explore available programs and get started with LSU Professional Development.