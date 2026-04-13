LSU Professional Development expands program portfolio through new partnership with NCCER

Sponsored by

LSU Professional Development is expanding its workforce training opportunities through a new partnership with the National Center for Construction Education and Research, a nationally recognized leader in construction education and credentialing.

Through this collaboration, LSU Professional Development now offers two industry-aligned certification programs designed to meet the growing demand for skilled construction leaders: the Construction Superintendent Certification Program and the Construction Foreman Certification Program.

These programs are built to help professionals manage crews, oversee jobsite operations, maintain safety standards, and lead projects with confidence. With flexible, self-paced online learning, participants can gain practical, real-world skills while continuing to work.

Click here to read more about this new partnership and explore the construction leadership certification programs.