Louisiana’s economic renaissance: Powering a brighter future with Entergy

Sponsored by Entergy Louisiana

Louisiana is positioned at the cusp of an unprecedented economic transformation, and Entergy is playing a pivotal role in driving this remarkable growth, according to Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May. With $64 billion in new investments announced, the state is experiencing an economic renaissance that echoes the post-World War II economic boom.

At the heart of this economic surge is a critical factor: power. In today’s “power-first” world, businesses prioritize energy availability, reliability and cost when choosing investment locations. Louisiana, and specifically Entergy, has positioned itself as a national leader in these crucial areas. The state ranks No. 1 for lowest energy costs and fourth for energy availability, making it an incredibly attractive destination for businesses.

Take the recent Meta data center project as a prime example. This transformative investment brings significant economic benefits to Richland Parish, creating thousands of jobs and demonstrating Louisiana’s newfound ability to attract cutting-edge technology companies. Entergy worked closely with state officials and local landowners to make this project possible, showcasing how strategic energy planning can drive economic development.

Importantly, these large-scale investments benefit all customers. For the Meta project, Entergy has structured the investment so that Meta pays their fair share to come onboard, ensuring existing customers aren’t burdened. In fact, these large projects actually help reduce costs for everyone. By taking service from Entergy Louisiana, Meta will contribute significantly to grid costs that would otherwise flow to other customers. This will lower storm-related expenses to other customers by 10 percent and grid resilience costs by another 10 percent, ultimately saving customers approximately $650 million (on a present value basis) over the life of Meta’s 15-year service agreement.

The economic narrative around Louisiana is changing dramatically. Once primarily known for petrochemicals and refineries, the state is now attracting diverse industries like Hyundai Steel’s $6 billion integrated steel mill and First Solar’s large-scale manufacturing facility. These projects are changing how businesses perceive Louisiana’s economic potential.

Entergy is committed to supporting this growth through strategic investments in grid reliability and workforce development. The company is investing $1.9 billion to improve grid resilience, ensuring businesses can count on consistent, dependable power. Additionally, Entergy supports education and certification programs that prepare Louisiana workers for the jobs of tomorrow, helping local communities directly benefit from new economic opportunities.

The company’s approach goes beyond infrastructure. Entergy invests $10 million annually in charitable contributions, with half focused on education. From early childhood programs to supporting technical schools and universities, they’re building the human capital needed to sustain economic growth.

Perhaps most importantly, these investments are bringing Louisiana’s talent back home. As May notes, these economic opportunities allow Louisiana’s children to return and thrive in their home state, reversing decades of brain drain.

Louisiana’s future is bright, powered by strategic energy planning, collaborative economic development and a commitment to creating opportunities for all. Entergy stands at the forefront of this exciting transformation, proving that reliable, affordable energy is the foundation of economic success. Visit entergy.com to learn more.