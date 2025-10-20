Louisiana Athletics: Keeping kids active, confident and connected

Sponsored by Louisiana Athletics

In today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world, it’s easy for kids to spend hours glued to screens, missing out on the physical activity that’s so vital for their growth and confidence. For Jimbo Gravois, owner of Louisiana Athletics, the mission is clear: provide a fun, safe and inclusive environment where children can move, play and discover their strengths.

Jimbo’s passion for youth athletics is rooted in a deep understanding of what kids need to thrive. “With the onset of technology, it’s very attractive for kids to just sit on their phones or tablets,” Jimbo explains. “But when you see confident kids, they’re often the ones who are physically active – they trust themselves, they’re not intimidated by new situations.”

He’s seen firsthand how regular movement not only builds strong bodies but also boosts self-esteem and social skills. “It’s about giving kids options and making sure everyone feels welcome, including boys who might be more interested in ninja courses or tumbling,” he says.

Cheerleading: Building skills and balance

Louisiana Athletics is well-known for its cheerleading programs – serving kindergarten through eighth grade with local competitions and a focus on balance rather than high-pressure travel teams.

Cheer teams only practice one to two times per week, because Jimbo and his team believe that overscheduled kids are not a good thing either. “We want cheerleading to be a thing, not the thing,” Jimbo says.

Camps: Active fun all year long

Camps are a cornerstone of Louisiana Athletics, running during school breaks and all summer long. These camps are designed to keep kids engaged and active, with a schedule that changes activities every 30 minutes to keep things fresh.

From classic PE-style games like dodgeball and hide-and-seek to special events like water days, rock wall climbing and even dinosaur shows, there’s something for every child.

“We want to make sure kids aren’t just stuck at home on an iPad,” Jimbo says. “Our camps are basically PE all day, in a controlled, safe atmosphere.”

Tumbling: Confidence through movement

Tumbling classes offer another avenue for kids to get moving, especially those who may not have found their fit in traditional team sports.

Louisiana Athletics offers a unique six-week trial membership for just $69, making it easy for families to try out classes with no long-term commitment.

“Most of our tumblers become cheerleaders, and many join our camps too,” Jimbo notes. “It’s all about finding what excites each child.”

At the heart of Louisiana Athletics is a commitment to inclusivity, balance and fun. Jimbo and his team strive to create a “happy medium” where kids can compete, learn new skills and build lifelong confidence – without the overwhelming demands of elite sports.

Sometimes we all need a reminder of how important it is to keep our kids active and involved,” Jimbo laughs. “It’s something that benefits them in so many ways.”

For families seeking a place where their children can grow, play and belong, Louisiana Athletics is ready to welcome them with open arms, a variety of programs and a whole lot of heart.

Learn more at laathletics.com.