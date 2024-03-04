A look at the next generation of female leaders in Baton Rouge, sponsored by Take Note BR

Geo Next Generation High School is a local charter school dedicated to nurturing its students’ academic and personal growth. Among those students is Cecily Martin, 15, a sophomore who stands out academically while prioritizing community engagement. She is currently enrolled in five college courses, but her time extends beyond the classroom. For Martin, true impact lies in lending a voice to the voiceless and fostering a sense of belonging among marginalized individuals.

“Some people feel like their voice isn’t heard, no matter how loud they speak or report problems,” she says. With empathy, Martin endeavors to empower others as an ambassador for Safe Hopeful Healthy (SHH), an initiative powered by the Mayor’s office that addresses issues such as crime reduction and intervention.

Looking ahead, Martin plans to pursue a psychology major at a four-year college while continuing to be involved in the community through her church and SHH.

