Look great, feel great: Dermatologist tips to keep moms young and vibrant [Sponsored]

After having three babies in four years, Dr. Nicole Harrell knows what pregnancy can do to a mother’s skin. Fluctuating hormones, stress, sleepless nights, it shows on your face. “Mom’s are so focused on caring for their families,” Harrell says. “It’s important to prioritize time to get back to yourself—looking fresh and feeling confident.”

A 39 year old mom to three and a board-certified dermatologist at the Dermatology Clinic in Baton Rouge, Dr. Harrell takes her skin care seriously. Harrell and her partners at the Dermatology Clinic can diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions like acne, hives, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis, vitiligo, and much more.

HOW DOES SHE DO IT?

— SHE WASHES

A good daily face wash is the foundation for healthy skin. Dr. Harrell loves EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser. “It’s important to wash your face every night before bed and for some people, also in the morning.” Makeup, sweat, and general environmental pollutants build up throughout the day, and leaving your face dirty overnight clogs the pores, causing blemishes and/or blackheads.

— SHE PROTECTS

Sunscreen is a daily must. Make it a habit. If your face is sensitive or prone to acne, you’ll want to use a product formulated to protect your face from harmful rays while also addressing your particular skin problems. “I use a sunscreen moisturizer in the morning and reapply through the day.” Always choose sunscreen with mineral ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide and a minimum SPF 30.

— SHE ENRICHES

When the weather is warm and humid, Dr. Harrell replenishes her skin with Revision C+ Correcting Complex 30% in the morning and Revision Retinol Complete 0.5 before bed, followed by Neocutis Bio Serum Firm. “Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps reverse damage caused by the sun’s rays and environmental pollutants. It can also help lighten brown spots and can help smooth fine lines and wrinkles.” Try Revision Vitamin C lotion or Skinceuticals CE Ferulic. In colder months when her skin starts to become more dry and sensitive, she skips the Vitamin C and Retinol and uses the Neocutis Bio Serum Firm, a peptide serum, along with her SPF moisturizer.

— SHE TIGHTENS

As a dermatologist, Dr. Harrell knows the most effective ways to keep it tight. Injectable fillers are FDA-approved and safe, offering patients a more natural looking alternative to cosmetic surgery. These treatments can even be done during a lunch break with little to no downtime. Dr. Harrell gets 2-3 syringes of injectable fillers once a year. She likes Juvéderm and Restylane.

— SHE REFRESHES

Twice a year, she treats issues with BroadBand Light (BBL). With no downtime, BBL is ideal for treating acne spots, pigmented lesions like freckles and age spots, vascular lesions like cherry angiomas and rosacea, deeper lesions, darker skin types, hair removal, and more.

Once a year, Dr. Harrell gets a Halo Laser treatment to enhance the production of new, healthy skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Halo is also an effective treatment to help reduce the appearance of sun damage, scars, and uneven skin texture.

