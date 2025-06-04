Local high school band director named quarterfinalist for Grammy Award, sponsored by TakeNote BR

GEO Prep Academy’s Doretha Williams has advanced to the next round of the Music Educator Award selection process. If chosen as one of 10 finalists, Williams will travel to Los Angeles to be celebrated at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

This recognition highlights Williams’ transformative impact at GEO Prep, where she has built an award-winning band program in four years. Her dedication has not only introduced students to the world of music but also paved the way for opportunities, including scholarships and college admissions.

Williams submitted an application showcasing her accomplishments, including videos of her band’s performances and teaching methods. The semi-finalist will be announced in September. The Music Educator Award honors outstanding educators, from kindergarten through college, who have made a lasting impact on music education and are dedicated to preserving and advancing music programs in schools.

