Local Grammy quarterfinalist built band program from the ground up, sponsored by TakeNote BR

When Doretha Williams joined GEO Prep Academy four years ago, there was no school band. Today, she leads an ensemble that has won first place in competitions across Texas and New Orleans while also working toward the Grammy’s Music Educators Award.

Almost every student in Williams’ band started with no prior music experience and learned their instruments from scratch. Her holistic teaching approach creates a “one big family” dynamic, welcoming students from 3rd to 12th grade and fostering mutual respect, collaboration, and growth.

“It’s about so much more than just playing an instrument,” says Williams.

Performance opportunities are the cornerstone of her program, with students traveling to competitions, festivals, and theme parks. These experiences, paired with Williams’ mentorship, helped students develop confidence and a sense of achievement. Williams will find out if she has moved to the next round of the Grammy selection process in September. If selected as a finalist, she will travel to Los Angeles for the 2026 Grammy Awards.