Lights, Camera, MAKE! Creativity takes center stage at the 12th Annual Baton Rouge Maker Faire

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Get ready to ignite your curiosity and creativity – the 12th Annual Baton Rouge Maker Faire is returning to the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library at Goodwood on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, the internationally recognized celebration of innovation is rolling out the red carpet with a special filmmaking theme, highlighting the makers who bring movie magic to life.

From DIY enthusiasts and tech tinkerers to artists, scientists and engineers, Maker Faire is a family-friendly showcase of ingenuity that invites everyone to explore, create and discover. Whether you’re a hands-on maker, a curious learner or just looking for a fun, interactive day, this event has something for you.

Experience the magic of movie-making

This year’s headlining spectacle promises to be unforgettable. Breadstick Space Opera will perform a live film score, while local sound effects expert Clay Achee and his team create live foley effects during a screening of a classic Buster Keaton short film. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that merges art, sound and history into a thrilling live performance.

Other highlights include:

Live stunt demonstrations showcasing the action behind the scenes

Animatronics seminars revealing how lifelike movie creatures are created

Panel discussions with local filmmakers sharing tips and inspiration

Green screen and costume activities to spark your inner actor or director

A writer’s room simulation where budding screenwriters can collaborate and create

Meet the makers

Each year, the Maker Faire spotlights an incredible variety of local makers ready to share their passions and projects. Some of this year’s must-see tables include:

BREC Art – Explore hands-on art activities for all ages.

– Explore hands-on art activities for all ages. Knock Knock Children’s Museum – Learn how green screen technology works and create your own photo or video to take home.

– Learn how green screen technology works and create your own photo or video to take home. Capital Area STEM – Create and personalize your own cartoon clip.

– Create and personalize your own cartoon clip. DEFCON225 – Dive into the world of cybersecurity and hacking.

– Dive into the world of cybersecurity and hacking. LaSPACE MARS Truck – Get up close with cutting-edge space technology.

– Get up close with cutting-edge space technology. Kepler’s Kiln – Try your hand at the pottery wheel and craft something unique.

And that’s just the beginning – new makers are being added every week.

A celebration for all ages

The Baton Rouge Maker Faire is an experience that inspires innovation and collaboration in people of all ages. Kids can experiment with STEM activities, adults can explore niche hobbies and families can enjoy a day of interactive learning together.

“Maker Faire is about celebrating creativity in all its forms,” says Assistant Library Director Mary Stein. “Every year, we’re amazed by the passion and talent our local makers share with the community.”

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct. 18, and don’t miss this chance to explore, invent and celebrate everything that makes Baton Rouge a city of makers. Admission is free. For more details, including the full list of makers and activities, visit BatonRouge.MakerFaire.com.