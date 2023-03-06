Who Is Liable for Crashes Caused by Rubbernecking? Sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

Rubbernecking is such a funny-sounding word that could cause a not-so-funny accident. Rubbernecking is the act of turning or craning your neck to follow an event or stare at something of interest as it moves past, such as while driving. Studies have shown that rubbernecking has contributed to 16% of all vehicle crashes.

Unfortunately, many drivers rubberneck when they see other accidents. This causes them to slow down their vehicle and take their eyes off the road. Fortunately, there are steps a driver can take to keep themselves from rubbernecking. To learn more about rubbernecking and why it is dangerous, click HERE.