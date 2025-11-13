Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Level up your ACT score with Studyville

Sponsored Content
Sponsored by Studyville

Studyville’s expert tutors and proven programs help students boost scores and earn college scholarships. Choose ACT Overdrive for a targeted score boost—8 hours over 4 days with personalized strategies and detailed feedback ($500). Or take ACT Essentials, a 16-hour, 8-day course covering all ACT sections with two full practice tests and test-taking strategies ($800).

With small classes capped at 8 students, you’ll get individual attention, tailored feedback, and a supportive environment. Studyville tutors understand Louisiana’s TOPS scholarship requirements and college admissions expectations. Each point you gain on your ACT can mean thousands in scholarships, making prep a smart investment in your future.

Build the confidence and skills you need to succeed—click here or call 225.408.4553 to get started on your path to ACT success!
