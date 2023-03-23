Let the good times keep rolling, sponsored by CC’s Coffee House®

The floats are stowed away, and the masked misters have nothing left to throw. But the fun is still rolling at CC’s Coffee House®!

CC’s is still serving up the good times with its King Cake beverages and pastries throughout the month of March. The creamy and sweet blend of caramel and brown sugar cinnamon can be enjoyed as an iced or hot latte and in our frozen blended Mochasippi®.

Indulge in our King Cake Cold Foam Cold Brew as we approach the final days of winter. The sweetened light foam caps our smooth and robust Cold Brew to create a delightful guest favorite. Make your day sweeter with the pleasant almond taste of our Pistachio Muffin or with our King Cake Ball, a perfectly bite-sized cinnamon cake to soothe that sweet tooth.

Grab your favorite CC’s King Cake beverages and pastries today!