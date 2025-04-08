Learning comes to life: The educational perks of a Baton Rouge Zoo membership, sponsored by BREC

A Baton Rouge Zoo membership isn’t just about seeing animals—it’s a gateway to year-round learning experiences. With interactive exhibits, educational programs, and exclusive member events, families can make every visit an opportunity to explore, discover, and grow.

Members gain access to engaging Zoo Geauxers Rewards, which encourage frequent visits, as well as behind-the-scenes programs where kids can meet zookeepers and learn about conservation efforts. The Zoo’s Wild Times eNewsletter keeps members informed about animal births, special programs, and seasonal events, ensuring there’s always something new to experience.

For families looking for an easy and enriching activity, a Zoo membership provides endless educational opportunities, from watching feeding demonstrations to participating in hands-on activities. Plus, with free admission all year, you can visit at your own pace without worrying about ticket costs.

Invest in fun and learning—become a member today!