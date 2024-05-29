Leaf it to the Live Oaks, sponsored by Bayou Tree Service

Did you know that during Louisiana hurricanes and large rainstorms, Live Oaks often shed their leaves as a protective mechanism to withstand the severe weather? These storms bring intense winds and heavy rains that can heavily stress trees. By shedding leaves, Live Oaks reduce wind resistance, making it less likely for branches to break or the tree to uproot. Even the rain-soaked leaves add extra weight, increasing the risk of damage. Losing these leaves helps maintain the tree’s structural integrity. This adaptive strategy also conserves energy, allowing the tree to focus on surviving the storm and recovering afterward. If the foliage does not begin to regrow after some time or there is structural damage to the tree, it is important to call a licensed arborist to assess the damage. This ensures the tree remains healthy and safe, preventing potential hazards in the future. This evolutionary trait, developed over time, ensures that Live Oaks can endure and bounce back from the harsh conditions brought by Louisiana’s frequent and intense storms.