LSU Professional Development program lets you lead with confidence, sponsored by LSU Online

LSU Professional Development offers a variety of management certificate programs designed to strengthen leadership, project management, and organizational skills across industries.

The Business Project Management Certificate (in-person) provides practical, hands-on tools to help professionals deliver projects on time and within budget—perfect for those new to project management. For added flexibility, the fully online Project Management Certificate blends traditional and agile approaches, teaching participants to manage timelines, budgets, risks, and innovation with confidence.

The Management & Leadership Certificate (in-person) builds supervisory and organizational skills through courses in supervision, managerial effectiveness, public speaking, and finance, plus an elective tailored to your goals. The fully online Management & Leadership Series MicroCert expands on these skills with focused courses in employee performance, team building, motivation, leadership styles, and conflict resolution—helping participants gain the confidence to lead effectively in today’s workplace.

Whether you’re leading people, managing projects, or both, LSU Professional Development’s management certificate programs equip you with the tools, strategies, and confidence to succeed.