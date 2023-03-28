Kenilworth ranks highest school in Science and Engineering Fair, sponsored by Take Note BR

Every year, middle school students compete in the Louisiana Science and Engineering Fair (LSEF) at LSU. Open to East Baton Rouge Parish (and several surrounding parishes), the stakes are high as students compete to place in the top 10 percent in order to receive nominations for The Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge. Projects include:

• Cryoprotectant: Do you need it?

• Effect of temperature on tunneling and feeding behavior of Coptotermes formosanus

• Social driving

• Honey Bee Fforager research

The dedication of students and teachers at Kenilworth Science and Technology School has paid off and the following awards are a testament to their commitment to scientific exploration. This year, Kenilworth students received 16 awards, including 2 first place awards, 4 second place awards, 1 third place, 1 fourth place, 6 honorable mentions, and 2 special awards. Kenilworth is proud to announce that they are the highest-ranked open enrollment school in the competition. Kenilworth congratulates every student who participated in the fair and wishes them continued success in their scientific endeavors.

