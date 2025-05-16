More than just clothes: Tangerine’s stylish solutions appeal to both moms and daughters

At Tangerine, each shopping trip becomes a carefully choreographed dance of fashion psychology. When a daughter wants a crop top and mom prefers something more conservative, Tangerine finds the perfect compromise – perhaps a slightly looser fit or a slightly longer cut that satisfies both. The boutique’s curated selection ensures that tweens feel confident and trendy, while parents feel comfortable with the age-appropriate choices.

Tangerine’s collection includes clothing that Rush describes as “chic, Southern and trendy” – a unique blend that feels both timeless and current.

By breaking up traditional sets and mixing pieces like graphic tees with skirts or shorts, Tangerine provides multiple outfit options that maximize value and style. “We’re creating pieces that are versatile,” Rush notes. “A set isn’t just a single outfit, but multiple possibilities.”

What truly sets Tangerine apart is its focus on a specific demographic. “This is a store that’s just for tween girls,” Rush says.

Unlike other retailers where tweens might feel like they’re shopping in a baby store or a space that doesn’t quite understand their style, Tangerine offers a dedicated experience. From runway-style try-ons to Instagram-worthy moments, the boutique transforms shopping into a memorable event.

With a recent expansion into older teen sizes up to size 2, Tangerine is addressing a market gap for older teens who aren’t quite ready for adult boutiques.

“We wanted to create a space where girls don’t feel like they’re aging out,” Rush explains. “Special occasion dresses for homecoming or graduation can be challenging to find, and we’re solving that problem.”

The boutique’s approach goes beyond just selling clothes. It’s about building confidence, creating memories and understanding the unique world of tween fashion. Many former customers still reminisce about their Tangerine experiences, a testament to the store’s impact.

With a commitment to creating memorable shopping experiences, Tangerine continues to redefine tween fashion in Baton Rouge – one perfectly styled outfit at a time. Shop online at tangerineonline.com.